NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wants 'full stadiums' for the 2021 season

Commissioner Roger Goodell is optimistic heading into the 2021 NFL season.

While talking to reporters during the owners meetings on Tuesday, Goodell explained how he expects teams to have “full stadiums in the coming season.” As more and more Americans across the country continue to get vaccinated in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, it’s becoming more and more likely that Goodell’s wishes may come true.

“We want to see every one of our fans back,” he said via ESPN.com.

Last year, the majority of teams decided to go about their seasons without fans in the stands. However, there were some teams that went about having a limited capacity, and as the season went on, some teams began to lift their restrictions. Even the Buffalo Bills had fans in attendance at their home playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.

And for the Super Bowl matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, there were approximately 22,000 fans in attendance at Raymond James Stadium.

The NBA resumed its season in 2021, and Major League Baseball will start its season on Thursday, and both leagues have allowed fans back into their arenas and ballparks. The Texas Rangers are the only team in all of the major sports to have a full capacity crowd for Opening Day.

The NFL is less than six months away, so it will have plenty of time to figure out an approach to the 2021-22 regular season.