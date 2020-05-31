NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell releases statement on George Floyd death

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is the latest to release a statement on the police-involved death of George Floyd.

“The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country,” Goodell wrote. “The protesters’ reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd and to those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Ms. Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, the cousin of Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions.

“As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league,” Goodell added “These tragedies inform the NFL’s commitment and our ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs, and partners.”

Floyd was killed as Minneapolis police officers had him in custody Monday. A video appeared to show one officer with a knee on Floyd’s neck as he screamed for help and that he was having trouble breathing. Floyd later died.

Violent protests have since erupted throughout the nation.

The officer seen pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck has since been arrested and faces third-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

