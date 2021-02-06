NFL chief medical officer warns fans to take coronavirus precautions ahead of Super Bowl LV

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills reminded fans to continue to take coronavirus precautions ahead of Super Bowl LV, pitting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL announced that 22,000 fans will be in attendance at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., a third of its normal capacity, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Sills advised those celebrating to avoid large crowds and keep the Super Bowl parties to a minimum.

“We should all act as if someone is COVID infected around us at all times,” Dr. Sills told Fox Business’ “Cavuto Live” on Saturday. ” … If you do that, then you will take care of all the appropriate measures. You’ll wear a mask, you’ll wash your hands, you’ll stay distant from people.”

The health expert assured his guidance has helped players, coaches, and staff throughout the NFL season and advised fans to follow suit.

“The biggest transmission events that we’ve seen have been person-to-person contact through respiratory droplets,” Dr. Sills mentioned.

The NFL chief medical officer went on to say people can become “vulnerable” to the virus when eating in close proximity to one another. Social distancing and masking are critical to preventing the spread, Dr. Sills suggested.

“We found mask-wearing to be one of the most effective strategies in the NFL environment,” the health expert said. ” … That’s what’s supported by the data and how we were able to get through our full NFL season.”