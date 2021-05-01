NFL broadcaster characterizes Aaron Rodgers as 'disappointed' word of rift with Packers came out

Aaron Rodgers is enjoying his day at the Kentucky Derby and did not want to talk about his apparent rift with the Green Bay Packers organization, broadcaster Mike Tirico said Saturday.

Rodgers, his fiancé Shailene Woodley and a handful of their friends and loved ones took to Churchill Downs to enjoy the spectacle. Each of them donning fancy hats and garments for the occasion. Tirico said Rodgers didn’t want to talk on camera when he was approached.

“He didn’t want to talk on camera,” Tirico said during NBC’s broadcast of the Kentucky Derby. “I can tell ya, I characterize Aaron as disappointed that news has come out of this rift with the Packers. He expressed a couple of times how much he loves Green Bay, loves the fans, loves the franchise. There is a chasm between management and the reigning NFL MVP.

“We’re just not sure how this is going to play out. Watch closely over the next couple of weeks to see what we hear from the Packers side and when Aaron does speak.”

Rogers has an issue with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and it stems from the decision to draft Jordan Love in 2020 without consulting him, Yahoo Sports reported. Rodgers reportedly wants the general manager out and is considering all possible options including retirement if that doesn’t happen.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy delved a bit into the drama with Rodgers in a note Saturday morning.

“This is an issue that we have been working on for several months. Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron. We are very much aware of Aaron’s concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them. We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us. The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years. We look forward to competing for another Super Bowl championship with Aaron as our leader,” Murphy said.

The Packers have no desire to trade Rodgers but the future for both parties appears to be murky at best.