The NFL has released another COVID protocol update for the 2021 season that will limit the number of nonplayer personnel in locker rooms as well as not allowing in any “non-club-affiliated media” members.

A memo obtained by the NFL Network on Tuesday revealed the league’s latest policy change, which prohibits virtually all reporters from being present in locker rooms on game day beginning this week.

“As discussed during last week’s all club call, effective in Preseason Week 3, access to the players’ locker room while players are present will be limited to 50 individuals, each of whom must be fully vaccinated …,” the memo read.

According to the league, those allowed entry will include fully vaccinated coaching staff, athletic trainers, equipment staff, general managers, security, public relations personnel and clubhouse staff.

“Non-club-affiliated media will not be permitted in the locker room,” the memo continued.

The media ban, which applies regardless of vaccination status, is likely in response to the recent surge in COVID cases.