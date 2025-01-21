NFL announces officiating crew for Super Bowl LIX led by veteran referee

The NFL conference championship games still need to be played, but the league already has its Super Bowl LIX officiating crew set for New Orleans on Feb. 9.

Ron Torbert, the veteran referee who also led a crew in Super Bowl LVI where the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, will be back for the “Big Game,” this time at the Caesars Superdome.

The only person in Torbert’s crew who has Super Bowl experience is side judge Boris Cheek.

However, umpire Mike Morton has been to the Super Bowl before, but as a player. He was a member of the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV.

According to Football Zebras’ Ben Austro, Morton will make history as the first person to play and officiate in the Super Bowl.

The rest of the crew is down judge Max Causey, line judge Mark Stewart, field judge Mearl Robinson, back judge Jonah Monroe and replay official Kevin Brown.

It’s worth noting that Morton and Causey are only in their third seasons officiating, and the Super Bowl generally has officials with at least five years of experience.

As for Torbert, he has worked NFL games since 2010, beginning as a back judge before becoming a referee in 2014.

According to Pro Football Reference, Torbert has had slightly more than one penalty (1.03) for 11.40 more yards on average during the 2024 season.

Torbert and his crew will know which two teams they will be officiating for come this weekend.

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles will kick off first at Lincoln Financial Field to determine who will represent the NFC in New Orleans.

They split their NFC East regular-season series, with Commanders rookie sensation Jayden Daniels leading his team on a game-winning drive at home.

Then, a rematch many wanted to see in the AFC, the latest chapter of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bills beat the Chiefs during the regular season, but postseason play has favored the Chiefs in this matchup in their home building.

