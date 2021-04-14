NFL announces more than 2M COVID-19 vaccines administered at its stadiums

The NFL has helped administer more than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine just two months after informing the White House that it would make all 30 of the league’s stadiums available as vaccination sites.

The NFL shared a video on Twitter Wednesday showing a number of team officials praising their clubs’ efforts to serve their respective communities by opening their facilities to be used as vaccination sites.

“With the help of these 20 NFL club stadiums & facilities, the league reaffirms its commitment to supporting its communities,” another tweet read.

“This building and this parking lot has become a place where literally people are crying as they get that second shot,” Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell said of the State Farm Stadium. “It’s an amazing team effort. We’re a very small part of it.”

The NFL sent a letter to the Biden administration in February informing officials that each of the league’s 30 stadiums would be ready to be used as mass coronavirus vaccination sites.

“The NFL and our 32 member clubs are committed to doing our part to ensure that vaccines are as widely accessible in our communities as possible. To that end, each NFL team will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public in coordination with local, state and federal health officials,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote.

“We can expand our efforts to stadiums across the nation more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facility previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months.”

Wednesday’s announcement comes off the heels of the league’s latest COVID-19 protocol, which says all Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees, excluding players, “should be expected to be vaccinated unless they have a bona fide medical or religious ground for not doing so,” the NFL Network reported.

Those who do not comply will lose their status as Tier 1 and 2 and will “not be permitted access to the ‘football only’ restricted area and may not work directly or in close proximity with players.”