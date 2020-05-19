NFL adjusts Rooney Rule, teams must interview 2 minority head coaches: report

The NFL is reportedly modifying the Rooney Rule.

According to the NFL Network, teams will be expected to interview at least two minority candidates not associated with their own team for a potential head coaching vacancy. Also, one minority candidate will need to be interviewed for coordinator positions as well as high-ranking positions in the front office, including the general manager role.

The Rooney Rule, implemented in 2003, was created to address the lack of diversity on NFL coaching staffs and in the front office by requiring teams to interview minority candidates. When the rule went into effect, the intentions were positive, however, it hasn’t been as effective as the league would have liked. Five teams across the league chose new head coaches this offseason, and Ron Rivera, who was hired by the Washington Redskins, was the only minority to earn a job.

Back in January, Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II said that the Workplace Diversity Committee was working on taking further measures with the rule.

On Friday, NFL.com reported that league owners were voting on a rule that would allow a team to move up as many as 16 spots in the third round of the NFL Draft if it hired minority candidates as a head coach and general manager. If a team were to hire a minority head coach, it would move up six spots, and if they brought in a minority general manager, they would improve 10 spots.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, who is one of four minority head coaches in the NFL, isn’t a fan of the proposed rule change. He said, “Sometimes you can do the wrong thing while trying to do the right thing.”

The modification of the Rooney Rule should help give exposure to minority coaches looking to land high-profile jobs in the NFL.