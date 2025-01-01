NFL addresses Super Bowl safety concerns in the wake of deadly Bourbon Street attack

The NFL has reassured fans that Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans will be a “safe and enjoyable” experience after an apparent terror attack in the historic city early Wednesday morning left at least 10 people dead with dozens more injured.

Tragedy struck in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day when a driver plowed through a crowd on Bourbon Street in what the FBI is actively investigating as an “act of terrorism.”

The attack raised concerns for safety throughout the city, prompting college football officials to postpone the Sugar Bowl, which was scheduled for later that night at the Superdome less than a mile away from the crime scene.

The Superdome will also host the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

The league issued a statement in the wake of Wednesday’s tragedy to share its condolences for the victims and their families and to reassure fans of its commitment to ensuring their safety for the big game just a little over a month away.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating incident in New Orleans. Our thoughts are with the victims, the New Orleans community and all those affected,” the statement read.

“The NFL and the local host committee have been working collaboratively with local, state and federal agencies the past two years and have developed comprehensive security plans. These planning sessions will continue as they do with all major NFL events, and we are confident attendees will have a safe and enjoyable Super Bowl experience.”

OFFICIALS POSTPONE SUGAR BOWL IN THE WAKE OF APPARENT TERROR ATTACK ON BOURBON STREET

In the aftermath of the attack, questions about the safety of pedestrians and tourists, specifically as it relates to the use of bollards, were raised to officials.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell told reporters that hosting the Super Bowl allowed the city to work on a bollard replacement program into its infrastructure package with the hopes of having it completed well before the game.

“Bollards were not up because they are near completion with the expectation of being completed, of course, by Super Bowl – way before Super Bowl.”

Officials acknowledge that the previous bollards put in place were not functioning properly, which prompted the urgency to replace them.

“We recognize we’ve got a problem right here, right? We’re going to fix it,” Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said Wednesday.

“It is going to be a top priority as we go into the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras, and a solution that we’re going to come up with is going to be a permanent one, is going to be placed into the standard operating procedure of having major events and securing that quarter.”