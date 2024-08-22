NFC East Breakdown: How will division shake out in 2024 NFL season?

With the 2024 NFL regular season around the corner, every team in the league is set to make some tough decisions, cutting down the roster to get 53 men who will start the year with Super Bowl aspirations.

But with only so many playoff spots to secure, every team will be fighting to come out of their division as winners, or at least earn a wild card spot.

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd gave his predictions for how each division will shake out before training camp began. Using those rankings, here’s a breakdown of each team in each division, starting with the NFC East.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Colin Says: “They went 10-1 to start the season, then fell off a cliff. I think they rebound. Maybe not a Super Bowl team, but very good.”

The Eagles looked like they were headed back to the Super Bowl after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona, the prior season after starting the year 10-1 for the best record in the league.

Then, for many reasons, including stale offense, the Eagles fell off a cliff like Cowherd said and got into the postseason as a wild-card team instead of winning the division.

But the Eagles revamped their roster thanks to more savvy GM’ing by Howie Roseman, and they are expected to be NFC frontrunners yet again this season.

KEY ADDITION: RB SAQUON BARKLEY

Giants fans had to look away when Barkley ended up making his free agent decision to join the Eagles. But Philly fans were jumping for joy, as the dynamic running back adds even more elite talent to the likes of Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert.

Barkley has never had an offensive line like the Eagles possess, which is why there are some who believe his best seasons are yet to come.

BIGGEST QUESTION: LIFE WITHOUT KELCE

One could point out the young secondary the Eagles possess, as well as stability at linebacker, but everyone wants to know what life will be like with Jason Kelce in retirement.

The future Hall of Fame center leaves a big hole on the offensive line that Cam Jurgens is expected to fill. The Eagles also have a new offense with Kellen Moore in Philly, so Hurts and Jurgens getting on the same page, as well as blocking for the versatile quarterback, will be crucial for the Eagles’ success.

WEEK 1: VS. GREEN BAY PACKERS IN BRAZIL

2. Washington Commanders

Colin Says: “I think they use that energy and juice to catapult. I think they’re the surprise team in the NFL.”

Cowherd predicts the Commanders will be making the biggest leap in the NFL this season, which the Houston Texans did last year with C.J. Stroud leading the way at quarterback.

Washington has a similar situation, as No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels was officially announced as the starter to open the season, with new head coach Dan Quinn being impressed with what he’s seen from the reigning Heisman winner.

The Commanders were dead last in this division last year at 4-13, so Cowherd is betting on the new “juice” like Daniels, Quinn and even owner Josh Harris to start a new, successful era in Washington.

KEY ADDITION: QB JAYDEN DANIELS

This one goes without saying. Daniels is an impressive prospect, having the ability to hit all throws on the field and avoid tacklers with his shifty movements when he tucks and runs.

His receivers, including star Terry McLaurin, lauded his skills early in training camp and the Commanders rewarded him for his efforts, though being the team’s starter was always in the cards.

Simply put, this team will go as Daniels goes. He has good weapons around him, which also includes free agent running back Austin Ekeler in the backfield along with Brian Robinson Jr.

BIGGEST QUESTION: IS DEFENSE READY?

Washington’s offense may take some leaps under new coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, but the defense was a huge problem for this squad last season.

The front office is certainly trying to make changes, bringing in veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner to provide stability in the second tier. The secondary also saw a boost with safety Jeremy Chinn, cornerbacks Michael Davis and Noah Igbinoghene, and second-round pick Mike Sainristil, figured to be the team’s nickel.

On the line, a massive overhaul comes with Dorance Armstrong and Clelin Ferrell joining stud tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

There are many new pieces, but can they all gel to the point where Daniels doesn’t have to play from behind all game?

WEEK 1: @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

3. DALLAS COWBOYS

Colin Says: “Dallas is a very viable third, but I think they’re top-heavy and overly dependent on Dak [Prescott] and CeeDee Lamb to carry the entire offense.”

The vibes in Dallas are not the usual ones heading into the season, as there are a lot of unanswered questions. Will CeeDee Lamb get paid by Jerry Jones, so he can return to the facility? Is Dak Prescott going to be the quarterback of the future with his contract up after this season? Head coach Mike McCarthy needs a contract, too.

Still, the Cowboys have proven time and time again to be a formidable team out of this NFC East, going 12-5 last season to beat out the Eagles for the title.

But things, once again, ended poorly for the Cowboys in the playoffs, as they were walloped by the Packers in their own building. Can they finally turn things around this year, a season where Prescott, McCarthy and even Micah Parsons are all playing to get paid?

KEY ADDITION: RB EZEKIEL ELLIOTT

The return of “Zeke” in Dallas just made sense, as they lost Tony Pollard in free agency to the Tennessee Titans. But why is this the biggest addition for this playoff-hungry squad?

For one, Jones and the rest of the front office had a mild offseason, focusing on the draft while all eyes were looking at what they did with their homegrown talent’s extensions.

But Elliott found a gear the Cowboys didn’t see toward the end of their first chapter together with the New England Patriots last season, despite the team’s woes. He only started five games out of 17, splitting time with Rhamondre Stevenson, but Elliott showcased a more versatile back with his ability to catch and run, which remains the bruising, head-down-for-first-downs mentality.

If Elliott can find that version of himself, or the version Cowboys fans loved him for in the past, it will go a long way for an offense, like Cowherd says, that relies heavily on Prescott and Lamb’s connection.

BIGGEST QUESTION: IS ROOKIE LT TYLER GUYTON READY?

Cowboys fans may have some qualms about new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, and how he looks to deploy the line Parsons dominates from.

But on offense, Prescott’s ability to have a clean pocket and make passes relies on stellar pass protection. The Cowboys are expected to have Guyton, the rookie out of Oklahoma who went 24th overall back in April, starting at left tackle.

While he does project as the prototypical left tackle in the NFL, some experts have worries about his footwork and fundamentals at the position, which could be exposed by the best edge rushers in the league. Of course, every rookie needs to adjust, but Guyton was drafted to cover Prescott’s blindside, at least for this season.

He’ll need to get right quick for Prescott to have trust that no one will be sneaking up to sack him off his left side.

WEEK 1: @ CLEVELAND BROWNS

4. New York Giants

Colin Says: “Giants, just not good enough. The quarterback… I pick them fourth.”

The Giants continue to rebuild their roster despite making a solid playoff run in 2022. It was a letdown 2023 campaign from the jump, when the Cowboys crushed the Giants on “Sunday Night Football” at home. Later on, Daniel Jones tore his ACL against the Las Vegas Raiders, and while the Tommy DeVito era was fun, it wasn’t the future for Big Blue.

GM Joe Schoen’s offseason was on full display for HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” where he selected his guy in the first round, traded for and extended Brian Burns, and made other moves to secure a solid roster, all to see if they can repeat their 2022 magic.

It will be a tough road with a wicked schedule that includes the entire AFC North.

KEY ADDITION: WR MALIK NABERS

Hype is an understatement for what’s come out of training camp in East Rutherford this summer.

The LSU receiver was the man Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were looking to draft sixth overall, giving Jones the No. 1 wide receiver option he’s needed for quite some time.

And Nabers is already wowing everyone with his route running, speed and contested catching abilities. He showcased that against the Texans in Week 2 of the preseason, and the Giants will hope there’s more to come in the regular season.

With comparison to Ja’Marr Chase and a certain former Giant named Odell Beckham Jr., Nabers already has lofty expectations, but he has all the tools to be the next great receiving threat in New York.

BIGGEST QUESTION: CAN JONES RETURN TO ’22 SELF?

It was a massive disappointment to see Jones, who was extended on a $40 million-per-year contract last offseason, flop before his season-ending injury. All question marks that Giants fans thought were put aside in 2022 were brought back up, and this time, a lucrative contract was involved.

However, Schoen structured that deal to allow the Giants an opt-out after this season. So, in short, Jones needs to show the Giants he can still lead the franchise on offense, or he’s gone.

Schoen has put everything he needs around him, including Devin Singletary, a versatile running back to replace Barkley, and rookie tight end Theo Johnson, who projects well as a pass-catcher in the NFL.

The defense is young and hungry under new coordinator Shane Bowen, but all arrows point to Jones for the success of the Giants in 2024.

Week 1: VS. MINNESOTA VIKINGS

