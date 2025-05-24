Newly released 911 call details Gregg Popovich’s medical scare that preceded retirement from Spurs

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Audio has been released of when Gregg Popovich reportedly suffered a medical emergency at a San Antonio restaurant last month.

The now-former San Antonio Spurs head coach was dining at a steakhouse when he reportedly fainted. Popovich then left in an ambulance.

The caller said Popovich was “not responding” at first. He updated dispatch that Popovich was “barely responding” and had “passed out for a little bit,” according to TMZ.

Popovich reportedly did not suffer any life-threatening injuries or illnesses, and he was alert by the time he entered the ambulance.

The 76-year-old had already been recovering from a stroke that led to him missing all but the first six games of the 2024-25 season.

Shortly after the reported medical scare, Popovich stepped down as head coach.

“While my love and passion for the game remain, I’ve decided it’s time to step away as head coach,” Popovich said in a statement earlier this month. “I’m forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me.”

Popovich will transition full-time to president of basketball operations.

Popovich’s tenure comes to an end after a nearly three-decade run that saw him coach the Spurs to five NBA Championships. He remains the league’s all-time wins leader and has the most playoff wins with one team by any coach in NBA history. His career, which also included being named NBA Coach of the Year three times and an Olympic gold medal, earned him a place in the Hall of Fame in 2023.

The team missed the playoffs this year after Victor Wembanyama missed a healthy chunk of the season with blood clots.

The Spurs have the second overall pick in the NBA Draft, two years after selecting Wembanyama first.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.