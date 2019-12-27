New York Jets' Le'Veon Bell clashes with NFL over another doping test, hints he won't show up for it

New York Jets’ running back Le’Veon Bell is at odds again with the NFL over its random drug tests, tweeting before practice Friday that he won’t comply with the latest request.

Bell shared a picture of a notice from the league posted to his locker, informing him that he had been “randomly selected by the NFL drug testing program’s Medical Advisor to complete a doping test today.”

The notice directed him to report to the testing area immediately where his blood would be tested for the Human Growth Hormone (HGH).

Bell shared the photo on Twitter with the caption “I bet I don’t,” followed by a series of laughing emojis.

The tests seem to be anything but “random” for Bell, who just last month claimed he had undergone five HGH blood tests in a matter of 10 weeks, all of which he passed.

“I’m not doing another after today,” he said in the Nov. 20 tweet.

Bell has been subject to a number of test screenings for illegal substances after several drug-related incidents.

While playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014, Bell was suspended for two games after he was charged with possession of marijuana and DUI. Then, in 2016, he was suspended for four games after missing a scheduled drug test.

After joining the Jets this summer, Bell was pulled from two consecutive practices for urine samples but head coach Adam Gase attributed it to the timing of his contract.

Bell has pushed back against fans who say the tests are a result of those incidents, saying last month if officials want to test him for marijuana, then he can “easily pee in a cup.”

If Bell fails to report to the test, he will likely face suspension.