New York Giants will wear classic blue uniforms for 2 games this season

The New York Giants may have won the offseason and they didn’t need to spend a boatload of money on free agents to do it.

The legendary NFL franchise revealed on Wednesday they will use throwback jerseys for two games during the 2022 season. The so-called “Legacy Games” will be on Oct. 2 against the Chicago Bears and Dec. 4 against the Washington Commanders – both at MetLife Stadium.

The uniforms will feature the blue from the 1980s and 1990s and the helmet will feature the classic Giants script. Inside the collar, the words “Once a Giant, Always a Giant” are inscribed. The same red and blue trim from the 1980s and 1990s will be featured on the pants as well.

“This era obviously still holds a special place in the hearts of Giants fans,” Giants president John Mara said in a news release. “Our teams during that time featured legendary players, some of the best in our franchise’s history. And these uniforms remind us of what was accomplished through those years. We are thrilled to wear that uniform again.”

The Giants dropped a video showing Lawrence Taylor meeting with Saquon Barkley in the locker room.

“This uniform represents a significant part of Giants history, and we have often been asked by our fans if we would ever wear it again,” chief commercial officer Pete Guelli said in a release. “We started the uniform process with the NFL two years ago, and we’re excited to see it come to life for two games this season. These Legacy Games will connect generations of Giants fans.”

The organization said the end zones at MetLife will feature the Giants logo from Super Bowl XXI and the stadium will be aesthetically fitted to remember the era. The first 30,000 fans in attendance will also receive “a collector’s edition pennant, designed with the look from that era” and have a chance to win a legacy-themed NFT.