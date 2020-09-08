New York Giants: What to know about the team's 2020 season

The New York Giants have zero expectations for the 2020 season.

The Giants was one of the worst teams in football in 2019 but they made a high draft pick and some changes in the coaching ranks to begin the 2020 season.

New York will be looking to get the most out of rookie offensive lineman Andrew Thomas. New York selected him with the No. 4 pick of the draft out of Georgia. He was considered to be one of the top tackles going into the draft and will have the task of blocking for Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

The Giants are going to lean on Jones and Barkley even more than they have in the past. Jones won’t have to battle anyone to win the starting job and Barkley is looking for his third straight season of 1,000 or more rushing yards. Barkley missed only three games last year with an injury.

The defense was one of the worst in the league last year. New York attempted to rectify that with the additions of Blake Martinez, James Bradberry and Logan Ryan. The team also was able to re-sign Markus Golden, who had a breakout year in 2019.

New York lost three players in the offseason as well. Nate Solder chose to opt out due to fears of contacting the coronavirus. DeAndre Baker and Aldrick Rosas are also off the team due to their legal troubles.

Here’s what else you need to know about the Giants this year.

NEW ADDITION HIGHLIGHT: JOE JUDGE

Joe Judge was named the replacement of Pat Shurmur after two lousy seasons with the Giants. Judge comes from the New England Patriots where he was the special teams coach.

Judge served as a special teams assistant from 2012 to 2014 and a special teams coordinator from 2015 to 2018. He was also the wide receivers coach in 2019. Between his stint at Birmingham-Southern and the Patriots, Judge was working with Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Judge was a special teams assistant at Alabama from 2009 to 2011.

Judge was reportedly one of the candidates to take over as the head coach for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs fired Joe Moorhead after two seasons. According to ESPN, Judge and Todd Grantham were the top choices for Mississippi State. Judge reportedly turned down the Mississippi State job to take the head coaching job for the Giants.

The first-year head coach also hired Jason Garrett and Freddie Kitchens to help him on offense. Both coaches were serving as head coaches during the 2019 season before being canned by the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns, respectively.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Offense: Daniel Jones (QB), Saqion Barkley (RB), Sterling Shepard (WR), Golden Tate (WR), Darius Slayton (WR), Evan Engram (TE), Andrew Thomas (OT), Will Hernandez (OG), Spencer Pulley (C), Kevin Zeitler (OG), Matt Peart (OT)

Defense: Dexter Lawrence (DE), Dalvin Tomlinson (NT), Leonard Williams (DE), Markus Golden (LB), Blake Martinez (LB), Lorenzo Carter (LB), T.J. Brunson (LB), Corey Ballentine (CB), Jabrill Peppers (S), Logan Ryan (S), James Bradberry (CB)

Special Teams: Graham Gano (K), Riley Dixton (P)

2020 GIANTS SCHEDULE

WEEK 1: Steelers (9/14; 7:15 pm)

WEEK 2: @ Bears (9/20; 1 pm)

WEEK 3: 49ers (9/27; 1 pm)

WEEK 4: @ Rams (10/4; 4:05 pm)

WEEK 5: @ Cowboys (10/11; 4:25 pm)

WEEK 6: Washington (10/18; 1 pm)

WEEK 7: @ Eagles (10/22; 8:20 pm)

WEEK 8: Buccaneers (11/2; 8:15 pm)

WEEK 9: @ Washington (11/8; 1 pm)

WEEK 10: Eagles (11/15; 1 pm)

WEEK 11: BYE

WEEK 12: @ Bengals (11/29; 1 pm)

WEEK 13: @ Seahawks (12/6; 4:05 pm)

WEEK 14: Cardinals (12/13; 1 pm)

WEEK 15: Browns (12/20; 1 pm

WEEK 16: @ Ravens (12/27; 1 pm)

WEEK 17: Cowboys (1/3; 1 pm)

ODDS

To win Super Bowl: +8000

