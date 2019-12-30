New York Giants retaining Dave Gettleman, firing Pat Shurmur draws backlash from fans on social media

The New York Giants announced they would retain general manager Dave Gettleman after firing head coach Pat Shurmur on Monday, drawing the ire of fans who want the executive to hit the road.

Gettleman joined the Giants’ front office in December 2017 but enraged much of the fan base when he signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a long-term deal only to trade him to the Cleveland Browns after saying the team didn’t sign him to trade him, when he let safety Landon Collins join the rival Washington Redskins and when the team selected quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick of the 2019 draft.

On top of that, the Shurmur era left Giants fans enraged throughout the two seasons he was at the helm of the team. Shurmur was nine wins in 32 games with the Giants. In comparison, previous head coach Ben McAdoo had 13 wins and led the Giants to a playoff berth during the 2016 season before he was fired in the middle of the 2017 season.

Giants fans learned of Shurmur’s dismissal Monday morning hours after the team lost the final game of the regular season to the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans quickly pounced on Gettleman and called for his firing and were left confused as to why co-owner John Mara didn’t let him go as well.

Mara said he, Gettleman and co-owner Steve Tisch, will have a say in the coaching search. The team has reportedly requested to interview Baylor’s Matt Rhule, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in their head coaching search.

Mara and Tisch both commented on the fans’ frustrations.

The Giants will have their third coach since Tom Coughlin left the team after bringing two Super Bowls to New York. Whoever takes over will have a young offensive corps to work with and a defense that needs a serious revamping.