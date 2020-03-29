New York Giants linebacker's rehab takes detour due to coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Giants linebacker Ryan Connelly has had to take a detour during his road to recovery from an ACL injury since the coronavirus pandemic altered sports across the world.

The Giants’ offseason program was scheduled to begin on April 6, but it’s been postponed due to the virus. Connelly was rehabbing at the team’s facility in East Rutherford, N.J. before it closed. Now, he’s working out at the weight room in his apartment complex, and following instructions from his trainer.

“I’ll be ready to go for training camp,” Connelly told the New York Post. “I think I would’ve been able to do some limited participation in OTAs. I was excited to do individual periods and get reps, but who knows if I will get that chance given the scheduling changes due to the coronavirus.

“There are definitely bad days where my knee gets sore and doesn’t respond the way I want it to. But I’ve had shoulder surgeries in the past where you just sit there with no progress. With a knee injury, you are doing something new every week and consistently adding to your workload.”

Connelly, a fifth-round pick from Wisconsin, worked his way into a starter role in Week 2 of the NFL season. He piled up 20 tackles and came away with two interceptions and one sack in four games before suffering the season-ending injury.

“There haven’t been any setbacks,” Connelly told the newspaper. “I’m starting to do some cutting and explosive running. We understand that I’ve had a lot of time, so we haven’t been pushing it or trying to rush through things. Lower body, starting from ground zero getting my strength and flexibility back, and making sure [the knee] can flex and extend fully.”