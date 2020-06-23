New York Giants give season ticket holders a break for 2020 NFL season

The New York Giants told their season ticket holders on Monday that they can take off the 2020 NFL season due to the uncertainty of football amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Even if games happen this fall, there is a good chance that they will be played without fans in attendance at the stadiums. According to the team, the personal seat license agreements for all season ticket holders who opt to sit out the 2020 season will remain intact.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

For the fans who have already paid for their season tickets in full, they have a choice to take the season off, and their payments will instead be applied to their 2021 tickets, or they can choose to receive a full refund.

Other fans who are enrolled in the four- and six-month payment plans, the due date for their next payment was moved back from July 1 to Aug. 14. These season ticket holders also have the option to take off the 2020 season and not purchase their tickets.