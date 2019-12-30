New York Giants fire head coach Pat Shurmur after a disappointing season: reports

The New York Giants have parted ways with head coach Pat Shurmur after another disappointing season, reports say.

The coach, who was only two years into a five-year contract, was let go Monday morning after meeting with the team’s owners, according to the New York Post.

The firing came hours after the Giants suffered a 34-17 home defeat to the rival Philadelphia Eagles, which handed the latter team the NFC East division title and a spot in the NFL Playoffs. Under two seasons with Shurmur, the Giants were just 9-23 and never won more than five games in either campaign.

At one point during this current season, the Giants lost nine straight games.

“If I’m back, I’m looking forward to working with this young talent,’’ the New York Post quoted Shurmur as telling reporters Sunday following the Giants’ Week 17 loss. “If I’m not, whoever’s coaching this team has got a great group of young players, the dead money goes away, there’s going to be cap space, we got picks so there [are] ways to improve the team.”

“That’s about as honest and clear as I can make it,” he added.

The team has not publicly addressed reports of Shurmur’s firing.

The dismissal comes after the Cleveland Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens on Sunday.

Fox News’ Lucia I. Suarez Sang contributed to this report.