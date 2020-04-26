New York Giants: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The New York Giants made 10 selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Giants took who they thought was the best offensive lineman available in Andrew Thomas and then made several picks that had a defensive focus.

New York selected three offensive linemen and four linebackers.

Here are who the Giants chose during the draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

ROUND 1, PICK 4: ANDREW THOMAS, OL

The Giants selected offensive lineman Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Thomas is one of the top offensive linemen in the draft. He was a standout player at Georgia. Thomas has been one of the best offensive linemen in the country since he began his collegiate career.

**

ROUND 2, PICK 36: XAVIER MCKINNEY, S

The Giants selected safety Xavier McKinney with the No. 36 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. McKinney is a sizeable safety who could add some smashmouth football to the Giants’ secondary. He had 95 tackles and three interceptions for Alabama last season.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 99: MATT PEART, OL

The Giants selected offensive lineman Matt Peart with the No. 99 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Peart is the second offensive lineman the Giants have taken in the draft.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 110: DARNAY HOLMES, CB

The Giants selected cornerback Darnay Holmes with the No. 110 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Holmes, a second-generation NFL player, had 33 tackles and two interceptions during his junior season at UCLA.

**

ROUND 5, PICK 150: SHANE LEMIEUX, G

The Giants selected offensive lineman Shane Lemieux with the No. 150 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Lemieux was a solid offensive lineman for Oregon. He finished 2019 as a Second Team AP All-American selection.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 183: CAM BROWN, LB

The Giants selected linebacker Cam Brown with the No. 183 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Brown played at Penn State. He had 72 tackles and two sacks during his senior season.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 218: CARTER COUGHLIN, LB

The Giants selected linebacker Carter Coughlin with the No. 218 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Coughlin played 13 games for Minnesota in 2019. He had 49 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 238. T.J. BRUNSON, LB

The Giants selected linebacker T.J. Brunson with the No. 238 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Brunson played in 11 games for South Carolina in 2019. He had 77 tackles and an interception.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 247: CHRIS WILLIAMSON, CB

The Giants selected cornerback Chris Williamson with the No. 247 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Williamson played in 13 games for Minnesota in 2019. He had 56 tackles and an interception.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 255: TAE CROWDER, LB

The Giants selected linebacker Tae Crowder with the No. 255 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He is the Mr. Irrelevant pick. Crowder played 13 games for Georgia in 2019. He recorded 62 tackles and made four tackles for a loss.