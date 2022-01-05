New year, same Pack: Green Bay still No. 1 in AP Pro32 poll

New year, same old Green Bay Packers.

The Packers dominated the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night to clinch the top seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With the best record in the NFL heading into the last week of the regular season, the Packers kept the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll.

The Packers earned all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

“For the second straight year, the NFC’s road to Super Bowl 56 goes through Green Bay,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said.

“Now we see if the Packers can take advantage of the No. 1 seed after Aaron Rodgers got them this far with what will almost certainly be a second straight MVP. A brilliant quarterback keeps getting better.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved up two spots to No. 2.

The Los Angeles Rams climbed two spots to No. 3. The Rams, who have won five in a row, can clinch the NFC West on Sunday with a victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs fell two spots to No. 4 after a last-second loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, who clinched their first AFC North title since the 2015 season with a 34-31 victory. The Bengals moved up two spots to No. 7.

Despite having the AFC’s top seed at the moment, the Tennessee Titans are at No. 5 in the poll. The Titans inched up a spot after routing Miami and can wrap up home field with a win at Houston on Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals rocketed five places to No. 6 after topping the Dallas Cowboys. The Cardinals can clinch their division with a win over Seattle and a Rams loss on Sunday. The Cowboys fell five spots to No. 8 and will finish the regular season at the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Buffalo Bills fell two spots to No. 9 after topping the Atlanta Falcons. The Bills can clinch the AFC East with a win on Sunday against the New York Jets.

And the New England Patriots remained at 10. The Patriots need to beat the Dolphins and have the Bills lose to take the division.