New Orleans Saints unveil new black helmet, will be worn for one 2022 game

The New Orleans Saints revealed Thursday they will wear an alternate black helmet for one game this season.

The team didn’t announce which game the team will wear the new helmet, but the organization released photos of players in the alternate look.

The team will wear a white jersey with gold and black trim. The numbers will primarily be gold with a black outline.

The helmet will feature the gold fleur-de-lis on each side of the helmet and tiny fleur-de-lis logos making a path down the center of the helmet. The number decal on the back of the helmet is gold, and the face mask is black.

“The details!” Saints running back Mark Ingram marveled. “My goodness, we ‘gon kill ’em. Black helmets at night. The lights shining on the black with the fleur-de-lis … Oh, the details!”

The Saints begin the season Sept. 11 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road and on Sept. 18 will welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints’ first primetime game is in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, and they play their first Thursday night game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7.