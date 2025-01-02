New Orleans police official gives message to NFL fans on fence about attending Super Bowl LIX after attack

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick had a message for those who were on the fence about attending Super Bowl LIX next month in the wake of a terror attack in the city.

Kirkpatrick told Fox News contributor Ted Williams during “Fox & Friends” on Thursday that football fans should still plan on coming to the big game on Feb. 9.

“They should plan on coming,” Kirkpatrick said. “Like the Sugar Bowl today will be held this afternoon. We here in New Orleans have proven time in and time out that we can provide safe environments. Look at Taylor Swift (concert) that was just a few weeks ago – incredible environment of fun, incredible environment where they can some and know they’re safe. We have plans.

“This is a terrorist. The terrorist is going to be hellbent no matter what, to create carnage and to destroy, but we as a city and as a law enforcement community have already proven over time that we can handle and manage these large crowds.”

Kirkpatrick vowed to correct any lapse in security in preparation for the NFL’s biggest day of the year.

“The Super Bowl is still in play,” she added. “We are going to harden our target. We will correct any kind of gaps that there have been – those will be corrected. And you will see today, you will experience today, what we can do.”

The NFL said it still believed fans would experience a safe Super Bowl.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating incident in New Orleans,” the NFL said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The NFL and the local host committee have been working collaboratively with local, state and federal agencies the past two years and have developed comprehensive security plans,” the statement continued. “We are confident attendees will have a safe and enjoyable Super Bowl experience.”

The Superdome was the host of the Super Bowl after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.