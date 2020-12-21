New Orleans Bowl 2020: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern preview, how to watch & more

The 2020 New Orleans Bowl will be played between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Georgia Southern Eagles on Dec. 23. The game will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Louisiana Tech played and won the bowl game in 2015. It will be Georgia Southern’s first appearance in the New Orleans Bowl.

The Bulldogs finished the season 5-4. Redshirt freshman Aaron Allen will likely be the quarterback for Louisiana Tech this game after Luke Anthony’s season-ending injury. Allen has 561 passing yards and four touchdown passes this season. Israel Tucker leads the rushing attack with 525 yards and four touchdowns. Adrian Hardy has 440 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Louisiana Tech linebacker Tyler Grubbs has 84 tackles and Bee Jay Williams is leading with three interceptions.

Georgia Southern finished the regular season 7-5 and finished third in their division in third Sun Belt Conference. Quarterback Shai Werts led the team in passing (936) and rushing yards (649). He has 15 total touchdowns this season. The Eagles don’t have much of a passing game which is going to be a problem against the Bulldogs.

Louisiana Tech has six straight bowl wins under coach Skip Holtz. Georgia Southern lost last year’s Cure Bowl.

NEW ORLEANS BOWL INFO

Sponsor: R+L Carriers

Date: December 23

Time (ET): 3 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Location: New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS BOWL RECENT WINNERS

2019: Appalachian State

2018: Appalachian State

2017: Troy

2016: Southern Miss

2015: Louisiana Tech