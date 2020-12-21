New Mexico Bowl 2020: Hawaii vs. Houston preview, how to watch & more

The 2020 New Mexico Bowl will be played between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and Houston Cougars on Dec. 24. The game will be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The coronavirus pandemic is having an effect on this game. The game is usually played in Albuquerque at the University of New Mexico but will move to Texas due to restrictions in the state. It’s the first appearance in this bowl game for both teams.

Chevan Cordeiro has recorded 1,947 passing yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He’s also leading the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in rushing yards with 450. He has seven touchdowns on the ground. Running back Calvin Turner has 29 catches for 458 yards and five touchdowns. Hawaii is 4-4 this season.

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune has led the Cougars to a 3-4 record this season. Tune has 1,832 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes. Running back Kyle Porter leads the team with 394 yards and four touchdowns. Keith Corbin has racked up 27 catches for 352 yards and a touchdown. Marquez Stevenson has four touchdown catches.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COLLEGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Hawaii is 1-1 in its last two bowl appearances. Houston has lost its last three bowl-game appearances.

**

NEW MEXICO BOWL INFO

Date: Dec. 24

Time (EST): 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Toyota Stadium

Location: Frisco, Texas

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NEW MEXICO BOWL RECENT WINNERS

2019: San Diego State

2018: Utah State

2017: Marshall

2016: New Mexico

2015: Arizona