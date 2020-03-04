New England Patriots' Tom Brady and Bill Belichick discuss contract as free-agency looms: report

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is coming to the end of his contract this month, but unfortunately for Pats fans, a phone call on Tuesday between him and head coach Bill Belichick did not go well.

Sources told NBC Sports’ Tom Curran that Belichick called Brady to discuss his contract, which is due to expire on March 18, but the conversation between the two was less than productive.

Belichick approached the situation as if Brady was “still under contract” despite a number of rumors speculating that Brady will test the waters as an unrestricted free agent.

The details of the phone call were not immediately known, but the source said it was all business.

Brady hasn’t said what he plans to do either way but has previously said it’s not a decision he’s going to be quick to make.

An NFL report last month alleged that owner Robert Kraft is willing to let Brady see what other options are available to him before committing to New England. The Patriots reportedly want to see if any team is willing to offer him a big deal, which would let them either negotiate with Brady or let him walk away.

