New England Patriots to be disciplined for filming Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline: report

The NFL is expected to take disciplinary action against the New England Patriots sometime in the next two weeks after the team admitted to filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline in early December for an online web series, according to a report Saturday.

The league’s decision is expected to come sometime this month, although it was not immediately clear when as the league has yet to receive all the security reports surrounding the Dec. 8 incident involving an employee of Kraft Sports and Entertainment, Senior NFL reporter for ESPN Adam Schefter reported, citing league sources.

Details about what the punishment would behave not been revealed but, being repeat offenders, the Patriots could face a costly penalty.

In Sept. 2007, New England was caught videotaping New York Jets’ coaching staff signals from an unauthorized location and, more famously, in 2015, quarterback Tom Brady was suspended four games after allegedly ordering the footballs to be deflated during the AFC Championship game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Patriots admitted last month that a production crew member filmed the Bengals sideline during their game against the Cleveland Browns while profiling an advanced scout for the team’s internet series “Do Your Job.”

However, the organization has not strayed from the claim that the employee did not know what they were doing was against NFL rules.

“The sole purpose of the filming was to provide an illustration of an advance scout at work on the road,” a statement released from the team at the time read.

“There was no intention of using the footage for any other purpose. We understand and acknowledge that our video crew, which included independent contractors who shot the video, unknowingly violated a league policy by filming the field and sideline from the press box.”

The crew member has since been suspended.

Schefter reported that other teams in the past were handed hefty fines for similar offenses.

Former Browns’ general manager Ray Farmer was fined $250,000 for in-game in texting in 2015 while the Atlanta Falcons lost a 5th round pick and were fined $350,000 that same year for using fake crowd noises during home games in 2013 and 2014.

