New England Patriots' Kyle Van Noy says playoff game gives team chance for 'revenge tour'

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy sent a message loud and clear to critics while addressing the media Monday ahead of the team’s AFC Wild Card matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Van Noy said the Titans game is the first stop on what he’s calling the “revenge tour,” according to WEEI radio.

“At the end of the day, we’re in a blessed situation,” he said. “We’re in the playoffs. We’re one of 12 teams in the playoffs. We have a chance to go on a revenge tour. What better way to start off than with Tennessee, who we lost to last year. Got big motivation.”

The Patriots have been criticized for the lack of offensive production behind an aging Tom Brady and a wide receiving corps that appeared to have fallen off compared to last season.

The criticism got louder Sunday after the Patriots fell to the Miami Dolphins at home and missed a chance at getting a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs. Instead, New England will have to play in the wild card round for the first time in several years.

New England, the AFC East champions for the 11th consecutive season, will play the Titans on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.