Nets team owner Joe Tsai backs front office, coaches after Kevin Durant reportedly gives ultimatum

Brooklyn Nets team owner Joe Tsai expressed support for the front office and coaching staff after Kevin Durant reportedly gave the organization an ultimatum — trade him or fire the general manager and head coach.

Durant requested a trade at the start of free agency, but the Nets have yet to find the offer to best suit the organization. In the latest meeting with Tsai over the weekend, The Athletic reported Durant gave him the choice to trade him or fire Sean Marks and Steve Nash.

Tsai broke his silence soon after word of his weekend meeting with Durant got out.

“Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets,” Tsai tweeted.

Additionally, the New York Post reported Kyrie Irving also doesn’t appear to be too happy with Marks and Nash.

“Kyrie Irving hates these guys. He feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad,” a source told the newspaper.

While Durant requested a trade, Irving chose to opt into his final year with the Nets. Brooklyn also failed to find a trade partner for him in the offseason.

Durant and Irving joined the Nets in the summer of 2019. Durant signed a four-year contract extension before the start of the 2021-2022 season.

With both players on the Nets, Brooklyn has been successful in the regular season but has fallen short in the playoffs. Brooklyn only has one playoff series victory with the two superstars on the team.