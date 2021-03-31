Nets' Steve Nash responds to critics after loading roster: 'It’s not like we did anything illegal'

The Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to win the Eastern Conference this season but their super-team presence has definitely ruffled some feathers.

Head coach Steve Nash addressed the critics on Monday, saying that no one can fault him for wanting to improve the Nets’ chances of winning a championship by boosting their roster.

“I don’t know what anyone says about us, to be honest with you,” he said. “It’s not like we did anything illegal. I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?”

The Nets first acquired James Harden from the Houston Rockets at the start of the season to create the power-three that included Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn then moved to add All-Stars Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge this month, which prompted the critics’ outrage.

“That’s the idea of this league is to try and put together the best team you can put together, and that doesn’t guarantee you anything. … Nothing is set in stone,” Nash explained. “You got to try to put together the best team you can, and then you gotta build that team. … We’re hoping that we have all the pieces and that it’s just a matter of how hard we work and how hard we care and the investment we put into this.”

Griffin, who signed with the Nets after four seasons with the Detroit Pistons, echoed Nash’s sentiment on Monday.

“It’s kind of funny to me, because for the last couple years all I’ve heard is how bad I am. You sign with this team and everybody’s like, ‘That’s not fair!’” Griffin told reporters. “People say whatever they want. I don’t put a whole lot of value in other people’s opinions.”

The Nets are currently ranked second in the Eastern Conference and are on a two-game winning streak. Harden will face his former team for the second time since being traded when the Nets take on the Rockets Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.