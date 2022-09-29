Nets’ Steve Nash doesn’t care if Ben Simmons ever shoots a jump shot in Brooklyn, praises versatility

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s been over a year since Ben Simmons played in an NBA game and questions about his role with his new team are still very much unanswered.

The last time NBA fans saw Simmons on a court, he was unwilling to shoot as the Philadelphia 76ers lost Game 7 to the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Simmons’ confidence in his shot was so destroyed that he passed up a wide-open dunk, essentially leading to the end of his days in Philadelphia.

Now with the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons is surrounded by two of the best offensive players in the game, and head coach Steve Nash is perfectly fine with Simmons looking to make plays for others rather than his shaky jump shot.

“Very unique,” Nash said on Wednesday, according to the New York Post. “That’s what makes Ben great. That’s why I don’t care if he ever shoots a jump shot for the Brooklyn Nets. He’s welcome to, but that’s not what makes him special and not what we need. He’s a great complement to our team and he’s an incredible basketball player because of his versatility.

“He’s a great screener, terrific vision. With his size and speed he’s able to push the ball in transition and also get in the gaps. So a great fit for Kevin [Durant] and Ky [Irving] to try to make the game a little bit easier for them.”

Brooklyn has been waiting for the player who went to three All-Star Games while with the 76ers, the playmaking guard who can defend all positions. Simmons’ skills could fit perfectly next to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, two of the most lethal offensive players in the game.

“I think they’ll have a certain element of cohesion out of the gates, because they’re all really good basketball players,” Nash said of Simmons, Irving and Durant. “But hopefully it’s something that evolves, and they can continue to find ways to make each other better. That’s the beauty: They actually fit really well together.”

Simmons has spent the offseason rehabbing from back surgery and says he’s willing to play the role that leads to wins in Brooklyn.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Simmons said, according to The Post. “I’ll play wherever the team needs me to play, whatever helps. I can play 1-to-5. It’s just one of those things where we have so many different talents on this team, you could put me anywhere to help get points, get stops, whatever it is.

“I love playing the 5. I don’t mind.”