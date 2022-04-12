NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A gunman set off a smoke canister and opened fire inside a New York City subway train and station, injuring at least 28 people during the morning commute on Tuesday.

A manhunt is underway for the suspect, who shot at least 10 people at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, about a half-mile from the Nets’ practice facility in the borough.

“It’s obviously a very tragic morning,” Nets coach Steve Nash said, via ESPN. “We’re devastated for the community and for those directly involved. I don’t know a lot of the details, so I don’t want to get too far into it, but we’re just all concerned for everyone involved. And at the same time try to prepare and be focused on our task at hand.”

The attack started around 8:24 a.m., as a Manhattan-bound N train approached the 36th St. station in Sunset Park.

“They sent us a text saying there might be some traffic, but I don’t know why,” Kevin Durant said. “And then you look through your phone and see stuff.”

After arriving at the practice facility ahead of the Nets’ play-in home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening, Durant said he could hear the sounds of helicopters and sirens outside.

“It’s devastating,” Durant said after the team finished its walkthrough practice. “I don’t know the details. To hear the sirens out front of the practice facility and see so much commotion going on outside, you hope and pray for the best for everybody involved.”

“Guys pretty much heard stories on social media, through their phones, and hopefully we can get this figured out,” he added. “And people [can be] safe. I know it’s a couple people shot. It’s an unfortunate situation. Hopefully they get it figured out.”

NYPD Counterterrorism units responded to the scene, while additional units, including police K9s and heavy weaponry, have been deployed to subway stations around New York City, a high-ranking law enforcement source told Fox News Digital.

Nash said he didn’t find out about the tragedy until around the time the team started its walkthrough practice. Some team staffers who take the subway were reportedly all accounted for, and the Nets were preparing as if the game on Tuesday night would go on as scheduled.

“I hate violence, I hate senseless violence,” Durant said. “Hopefully we can figure out the details and get everybody to safety and get everybody the help that they need, but it’s a tough situation right now.”

Goran Dragic, who arrived at the practice facility before the incident, said he later talked with assistant coach Jordan Ott about how close the shooting was to the team facility.

“[Ott] was saying, ‘You see that yellow building? That’s where that happened,'” Dragic said. “So it’s really close. It’s kind of scary how close it was. I’ve already been in the subway a couple of times, but now, I don’t know. I’ve got my doubts.”

The suspect, described as an approximately 5-foot-5 Black male with a heavy build, is still at large and is “dangerous,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters nearly four hours after the shooting.

Durant, Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, and Andre Drummond make up the starting lineup tonight for the Nets’ play-in game against the Cavaliers. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

The NBA is monitoring the shooting.