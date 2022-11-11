Nets’ owner meets with Kyrie Irving, concludes star does not have ‘beliefs of hate towards Jewish people’

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving is eligible to return to the basketball court on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers after being suspended for “no less than five games” after sharing an antisemitic film on social media.

The Nets’ organization stated that Irving must meet a “series of objective remedial measures” in order to return to the team.

While it is unclear whether Irving has satisfied those “remedial measures,” Brooklyn owner Joe Tsai met with Irving on Thursday and said that he does not believe Irving holds any antisemitic beliefs.

CELTICS’ JAYLEN BROWN QUESTIONS NIKE’S ‘ETHICS’ AFTER PHIL KNIGHT COMMENTS ON KYRIE IRVING

“Clara and I met with Kyrie and his family yesterday,” Tsai said in a tweet on Friday. “We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group.”

“The Nets and Kyrie, together with the NBA and NBPA, are working constructively toward a process of forgiveness, healing and education.”

Tsai made his fortune in China after founding the company Alibaba and has been criticized for defending some of China’s controversial policies which infringe on human rights.

Tsai’s statement regarding Irving comes on the heels of NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s meeting with Irving earlier in the week, in which Silver concluded that Irving “no doubt” is not antisemitic.

“He’s someone I’ve known for a decade, and I’ve never heard an antisemitic word from him or, frankly, hate directed at any group,” Silver, who is Jewish, told The New York Times.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Whether or not he is antisemitic is not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content.”

Irving found himself in hot water in October after posting an Amazon link to the film, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The movie description on Amazon says the film “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel by proving the true ethnicity of Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, Jacob, the Sons of Ham, Shem and Japheth. Find out what Islam, Judaism and Christianity has covered up for centuries in regards to the true biblical identity of the so-called ‘Negro’ in this movie packed with tons of research.”

Irving later apologized “To All Jewish families and Communities” that were hurt by his post, but only after the Nets handed down the suspension.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report