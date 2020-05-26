Nets owner Joe Tsai: 'The people in New York are resilient' during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai has stepped up in a big way during the coronavirus pandemic, and he now believes that New Yorkers have responded in the same way.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s advisory board on bringing back sports to the state included Tsai’s wife, Clara Wu Tsai. The Nets practice facility was open to players on a limited basis beginning on Tuesday after Cuomo’s Sunday announcement that training can resume for professional sports teams.

“My wife, Clara, and I have always felt that we are very deep-rooted in New York,” Joe Tsai said in an interview on YES, which will be aired on Wednesday. “The people in New York are resilient, they are tough. It’s that ‘New York tough’ especially characterized by the Brooklyn grit that kind of represents the Nets ethos, and I think in a time of need and a time of crisis, New York feels especially important to us.”

Tsai donated 2.6 million masks, 170,000 goggles, and 2,000 ventilators to New York. Those were just a few of his many contributions during the pandemic.

“When extraordinary circumstances befall us, we just have to react to it in real time,” Tsai said. “And a lot of the philanthropy that we’re doing wasn’t pre-planned or anything; we just felt at the moment it was the right thing to do. I think every time I walk into Barclays Center, I see the fans, they are smiling, they are really rabid fans, they support the team, and I want to make sure that I can give back to the fans.”

The NBA will have a Board of Governors conference call on Friday to discuss how the league will restart its season. There have been reports that the season will finish in a single location, and Orlando’s Disney World is the frontrunner to be the destination.