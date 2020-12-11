Nets' Kyrie Irving uses Malcolm X quote to respond to league's $25,000 fine

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving used a Malcolm X quote to respond to a fine that the NBA levied on him for avoiding his media availability last week and instead issuing a statement to reporters.

Irving posted the quote along with other reactions on his Instagram Stories on Friday.

“’I’ve had enough of someone else’s propaganda. I’m for truth, no matter who tells it. I’m [for] Justice, no matter who it’s for or against. I’m a human being first and foremost, and as such I am for whoever and whatever benefits humanity as a whole.’ Malcolm X Year X.”

He added: “I pray we utilize the ‘fine money’ for the marginalized communities in need, especially seeing where our world is presently. [I am) I am here for Peace, Love, and Greatness. So stop distracting me and my team, and appreciate the Art. We move different over here.

“I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more.”

The league fined Irving and the Nets $25,000 on Thursday because of the point guard’s refusal to speak to the media. He released a statement through a publicist last Friday to address his media silence.

“I am committed to show up to work every day, ready to have fun, compete, perform, and win championships alongside my teammates and colleagues in the Nets organization. My goal this season is to let my work on and off the court speak for itself,” the statement read.

“Life hit differently this year and it requires us, it requires me, to move differently. So, this is the beginning of that change.”

The statement didn’t mean Irving wouldn’t speak to the media, the publicist said at the time.

The Nets are set to play in their preseason opener on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.