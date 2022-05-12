website maker

Nets star Kyrie Irving appears to have plenty of time on his hands after Brooklyn was swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs last month.

This week, Irving spent some of that free time streaming himself playing video games on Twitch, but things apparently got heated Monday.

Irving went off on a bizarre rant while playing the game Grand Theft Auto, in which he mocked trolls and covered a myriad of topics, including drugs, racism and OnlyFans.

The rant started as Irving appeared to get frustrated with his online critics, who he accused of repeating the “same jokes.”

Twitch has a chat function, which allows people to comment as they watch his stream. The person who streams the video (Irving in this case) can then see the comments that people post in his chat.

“‘Ooh Kyrie, what are you doing at home?’ That’s how y’all sound to me. ‘What are you doing at home? Are you going to Cancun? Where are you? Are you at home? Oh, Kyrie, you suck,'” Irving said, using a fake voice to mock those in his chat. “‘What are you doing? Oh my god. Go back to Cleveland. Oh my god. Boston hates you. Oh my god.’ That’s how y’all sound to me. Cockroaches.”

Irving later used the fake voice again to mock those in chat, after some people suggested he was on drugs.

“‘Oh my god, Kyrie, he has to be on something,'” the point guard said. “You know how many comments I see like that? Like, ‘Oh my god, he’s definitely on one, man. I don’t know what’s up with him, bro. He’s on drugs, man.’ Shut the f— up. Shut the f— up. Shut up, bro.”

“I hear it so often, and that has even a racist undertone to it. ‘He has to be on drugs. This woke Black guy has to be on drugs,'” Irving added. “Shut the f— up… I haven’t smoked not one thing. I haven’t taken not one drug.”

“That’s the prototypical response that you hear from someone that’s living a life in a shell, that don’t know s— what’s going on,” he continued. “Especially when you talk about what’s going on with racial prejudice and discrimination.”

Irving later got on the topic of OnlyFans when someone in chat asked if he had an account.

“I have no problem with OnlyFans,” Irving said. “You won’t get my debit card though, I’ll tell you that. You won’t even get a free subscription from me. I’m sorry. I have no problem with it, don’t get me wrong, that’s not for me. It may be for you. You know what I mean? Keep the tissue papers off your god—- nightstand.”

Irving abruptly ended the steam about 30 seconds later.

Irving played 29 games for Brooklyn last season, averaging 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. He made his Nets 2021-22 season debut on Jan. 5 and was a big reason why Brooklyn was able to limp into the playoffs.

Irving had refused to get a coronavirus vaccine and was ruled out by the organization at the start of the season. He later returned to play away games before New York City dropped its mandate.

It’s unclear whether Irving will be back with the Nets at this point, though he said at his end-of-season press conference that he wanted to be back.

“I don’t plan on going anywhere. This is added motivation for our franchise to be at the top of the league the next few years. When I say I’m here with Kev, I think that really entails us managing this franchise together alongside [owner] Joe [Tsai] and Sean [Marks], and our group of family members that we have in our organization,” Irving said, via FOX Sports. “I think we need to make some moves this offseason and really be intentional about what we’re building and just really worry about us.”

