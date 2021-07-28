Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving took a shot at Nike on Wednesday.

Irving, who makes $11 million per year in endorsements with the company, shared his thoughts on the new “Kyrie 8” sneakers coming out soon, and he said that Nike plans on releasing the shoe without his approval.

Irving called them “trash” and said that he had nothing to do with them.

“I have nothing to do with the design or marketing of the upcoming #Kyrie8, IMO these are trash!” Irving wrote on Instagram. “I have absolutely nothing to do with them! Nike plans to release it without my okay regardless of what I say, so I apologize in advance to all of my sneaker heads and true supporters of the #KAI11 brand.”

Photos of the new sneakers leaked online and that’s when Irving expressed his feelings in the comments section of the Instagram post. The sneakers aren’t for sale yet, but since Irving made it public how he feels about them, Nike may rethink releasing the newest edition of his signature shoes.

In 54 games last season, Irving finished with 26.9 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.8 rebounds for the Nets. Next year, Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden will look to lead Brooklyn back into the playoffs with hopes of claiming an NBA championship.