Nets’ Kyrie Irving reportedly donates $22k to college student’s education

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has been in the news over the past several months for all the wrong reasons.

The NBA suspended Irving in early November after failing to adequately apologize for sharing a film on social media containing antisemitic material.

The seven-time All-Star has since returned to the basketball court, and his generosity off the floor is now making waves.

Destiny Thompson, a sophomore civil engineering major at Howard University, created a GoFundMe in order to raise funds to remain a student at the university.

Thompson, who was looking to raise $6,000, has $23,470 as of this writing after Irving reportedly donated $22,000 to her education.

Thompson took to Facebook while at work to thank Irving for his generosity.

“I cried just a lot of tears,” Thompson said in the video, according to the New York Post. “I’m at work, y’all. I don’t understand, like, I can’t really wrap my head around how like generous people can be. I am so thankful for everybody that shared it, everybody that had liked, commented and gave me encouraging words, and just kind of helped me keep going and essentially.

“I’m just so, so happy, and I’m so thankful. I never thought in a million years that anybody would give me anything, and I’m so super grateful. And I want to say thank you 1,000 times for blessing me like this Mr. Kyrie Irving. I really don’t know. I’m in shock still. I’m at work wiping down registers.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Thompson for comment and has yet to hear back. Irving’s camp also declined comment to The Post.

Irving has played well since returning from his suspension, which amounted to eight games.

In 12 games since his suspension, Irving is averaging 24.1 points per game as Brooklyn has gone 10-3.

Following a tumultuous offseason, the Nets are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 17-13.