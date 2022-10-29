Nets’ Kyrie Irving posts response to backlash after sharing film with ‘anti-semitic disinformation’

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving has responded after being accused of sharing a film on social media with antisemitic material.

One day after the organization and Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned Irving, the seven-time All-Star posted a message to Twitter saying that he meant “no disrespect.”

“I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs,” Irving posted to Twitter. “The ‘Anti-Semitic’ label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.”

An omnist is someone who believes in all religions, according to Merriam-Webster.

On Thursday, the Brooklyn guard shared an Amazon link to a movie called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.”

The movie is reportedly based on a 2015 book filled with antisemitic material espoused by radical Black Hebrew Israelites.

The movie description on Amazon says the film “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel by proving the true ethnicity of Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, Jacob, the Sons of Ham, Shem and Japheth. Find out what Islam, Judaism and Christianity has covered up for centuries in regards to the true biblical identity of the so-called “Negro” in this movie packed with tons of research.

Tsai condemned Irving’s apparent promotion of the film Friday.

“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation,” Tsai said on Twitter. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.

“This is bigger than basketball.”

The Nets play the Indiana Pacers tonight at 7:30 ET as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak.