Nets’ Kyrie Irving has no plans to get vaccinated, sources reveal why: report

The Brooklyn Nets banned Kyrie Irving from all team activities on Tuesday until he can meet the requirements to fully participate, but sources close to the star player revealed the reason behind his hesitancy, according to one report.

Sources told The Athletic that Irving does not plan on getting vaccinated and those with direct knowledge of his decision told the outlet that he is not anti-vaccine but he is upset that there are people losing their jobs because of local health mandates.

“To him, this is about a grander fight than the one on the court and Irving is challenging a perceived control of society and people’s livelihood,” the report said, citing sources.

“Kyrie wants to be a voice for the voiceless,” one source said.

Nets general manager Sean Marks released a statement confirming Irving’s status with the team on Tuesday, despite recently getting the approval for him to return to the team’s practice facility.

“Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant,” the statement read.

“Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently, the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability,” the statement continued.

Irving himself has not publicly revealed his vaccination status or his reasons for or against it. He told reporters during the Nets’ media week, which he attended via zoom, that he asks for privacy in the matter.