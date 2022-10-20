Nets’ Kyrie Irving following Ben Simmons’ Brooklyn debut: ‘Fouling out is not an option’

Ben Simmons made his regular-season debut in a Brooklyn Nets uniform Wednesday night, and the results were not ideal for either Simmons or the team.

Brooklyn lost 130-108 to the New Orleans Pelicans, and Simmons scored just four points in 23 minutes played, fouling out early in the fourth quarter.

Simmons, who sat out the entire 2021-2022 season amid a trade request in Philadelphia and back issues in Brooklyn, attempted just three shots and went 0-2 from the free-throw line.

KYRIE IRVING TELLS BIDEN TO GET BRITTNEY GRINER HOME: ‘POTUS, DO YOUR JOB’

After the loss, Nets teammate Kyrie Irving supported Simmons, but told reporters that they needed him available and not on the bench with foul trouble.

“He just has to get reps and minutes,” Irving said after the game. “I think it’s as simple as that. We told him in the locker room he is a valuable piece for us, and we need him out there. And fouling out is not an option. Playing aggressive is something we want him to do, but we also want to play smart.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s not the time to, again, revert back to old habits,” he continued. “There were a few times where we lost games last year and I could just feel our spirit just down. And when we lose games, obviously there are things that we want to correct, but we don’t want to lose this way. Which is beating ourselves up and not doing the things that we know that the game deserves.”

Simmons did have five rebounds and five assists, but also committed three turnovers and fouled out with 9:01 left in the fourth quarter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It takes time,” Simmons said. “Having back surgery and being away from the game for a year there are little things that your mind might tell you to do something, but your body’s not wanting to do that.”

Irving had 15 points on 6-19 shooting from the floor, while Kevin Durant led the Nets with 32 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report