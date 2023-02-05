Nets benching Kyrie Irving until trade is finalized before deadline: report

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly benching disgruntled guard Kyrie Irving until they can finalize a trade prior to the NBA trade deadline on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Irving requested a trade after failing to agree to a contract extension, as he is seeking a deal somewhere around four years, $198.5 million, according to ESPN.

This comes after Irving sat out Saturday night with what the team says was right calf soreness.

Nets fans were heard booing Irving when his image came on the Jumbotron at Barclays Center, showing their frustration with their point guard’s request.

Brooklyn has some time to trade Irving, but considering he’s dropping 27.1 points per game to earn himself his eighth All-Star bid, the price tag will likely be a high one.

However, Irving is at the end of the four-year deal he signed with the Nets before the 2019-2020 season worth $136.5 million (fully guaranteed).

If the Nets can’t find a trade partner by the deadline, The New York Post reported Irving could sit out the rest of the season. He hasn’t decided yet, but it is an option that has reportedly been brought up.

Both Los Angeles teams have been among those rumored to want Irving’s services for the rest of the season at least. The Lakers are intriguing, as Irving would reunite with LeBron James, who he won an NBA title with in 2016.

The Lakers are currently 13th in the Western Conference, and after missing the playoffs last season, James & Co. are looking to add someone that can push them into that conversation in the second half.

But, though the Lakers are believed to be front-runners to land Irving, there are some questions about the extension he wants. The Los Angeles Times reports pessimism about Irving being dealt to the Lakers because he wants a maximum salary deal, which would be that four-year pact. The Lakers reportedly favor no more than a two-year deal instead.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka will be the one making the deal, but James’ opinion is certainly considered in situations like these. He called it a “‘duh’ question” when asked if he’d want Irving on the squad.

The Clippers, though, are said to have made the Nets a “strong offer” already, according to The Athletic. Head coach Tyronn Lue, who was in that position during the NBA title run in 2016, is “ready to reunite” with Irving.

The Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns are also rumored as possible destinations.

After starting the year 2-5, Brooklyn won 16 of 18 games from Nov. 27 to Jan. 4., and Irving has been a key in that. But he was suspended earlier this season for tweeting an antisemitic film and was unapologetic immediately after. He missed eight games.

Brooklyn currently sits in fourth place with a 31-20 record in the Eastern Conference. They are also awaiting Kevin Durant’s return from a sprained MCL.