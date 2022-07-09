Netflix pulls WWE Vince McMahon documentary after $12M sexual misconduct hush money reports surfaced

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon paid over $12M in hush money to four women over the past 16 years.

Because of those reports, Netflix has reportedly pulled out of a documentary that was in development. According to Denise Salcedo, the doc was “deep in post-production.” She also reported that “millions” had already been spent on the project.

Stephanie McMahon, daughter of Vince, is currently serving as the interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE. She was appointed that position in June after Vince stepped down while an internal investigation was being conducted over his alleged $3 million payment to an ex-employee.

Stephanie has yet to comment to on the latest news and she hasn’t tweeted since July 4th. Previously, she had commented on the documentary, saying that the date of the release was still to be determined.

“It’s scheduled to release next year in 2022. The timing is still TBD,” McMahon said in March. “I am equal parts excited and really nervous. I don’t know what it’s going to say, but it’s going to capture his life and his story, which so richly deserves to be told.”

McMahon is not the only WWE higher-up that is facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

The WWE board is also investigating John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, for similar inappropriate relationships with the same staffers as McMahon.

Laurinaitis took a leave of absence in June and remains on leave.