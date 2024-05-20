Nelly Korda maintains LPGA Tour domination with 6th win in 7th start

Nelly Korda’s dominance on the LPGA Tour continued Sunday as she picked up a one-stroke victory over Hannah Green to win the Mizuho Americas Open on Sunday.

It was Korda’s sixth tournament victory in her last seven starts. She saved par on the 18th hole, which gave her just enough to defeat Green.

“Oh, my gosh, six,” Korda said. “I can’t even really gather myself right now with that, the head to head that Hannah and I had pretty much all day. Wasn’t my best stuff out there today, but fought really hard on the back nine.”

“It was just amazing to share the stage with Hannah.”

Korda still has quite a long summer to go, but six wins puts her within striking distance of reaching the LPGA record for most wins in a season. Mickey Wright set the mark in 1963 with a 13-win season.

She is the fourth player to win six times before June 1, joining Babe Zaharis, Louise Suggs and Lorena Ochoa. She is also the first golfer to win six times in a single season since Inbee Park in 2013.

She now looks for her seventh victory in two weeks at the U.S. Women’s Open, an event she has yet to win.

“Obviously, it’s on the top of my priority list,” she said. “I just know there is never any good when you put more pressure on yourself. Just going to stay in my bubble that week and take it a shot at a time.”

For Green, she took the loss in stride.

“I mean, to lose to Nelly kind of like is — it’s sad, but then it’s also Nelly Korda,” Green said. “You know, like she’s obviously so dominant right now. To feel like second behind her is quite nice. Unfortunately, the bogey on the last has a little bit of a sour taste.”

Korda has 14 career LPGA Tour wins.

Green won the JM Eagle LA Championship, an event Korda had to pull out of before the tournament started. Rose Zhang broke Korda’s streak with a win at the Cognizant Founders Cup. She had to withdraw from the Mizuho Americas Open due to an illness.

Korda did not play in the Honda LPGA Thailand, HSBC Women’s World Championship or the Blue Bay LPGA events.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

