Nebraska women’s volleyball star accused of DUI, allegedly being 2 times over legal limit

Nebraska women’s volleyball star Harper Murray was cited for DUI on Friday, police said.

Lincoln police officers observed Murray allegedly making multiple traffic violations at around 12:45 a.m. local time. Officers conducted a traffic stop and suspected that Murray was driving under the influence.

Police said Murray’s BAC was 0.169. The legal limit in Nebraska is 0.08.

Murray allegedly had a fake ID on her and failed to comply with multiple directives from officers, according to the station. She was cited for first offense DUI as well as careless driving, minor in possession, possession of a fake ID and obstructing a peace officer.

She was released from police custody. Her arrest showed up on the Lincoln police blotter.

A spokesperson for Nebraska’s athletic department told KOLN-TV they were aware of the incident and awaiting more information.

Murray had a stellar freshman year with the Cornhuskers.

He was named to the AVCA All-America Third Team and made the All-Big Ten Conference First Team and All-Freshman Team. She had double-digit kills in 23 matches.

She also had the most kills per set (3.23) by a Cornhuskers player since Kadie Rolfzen in 2013.

Before she got to Nebraska, she was named the National Gatorade Player of the Year and Michigan Volleyball Player of the Year in 2022. She helped the U.S. U-19 team to gold at the 2022 Pan American Cup.

The Cornhuskers set a world record for attendance last August as 92,000 fans watched the team take on Omaha at Memorial Stadium.

