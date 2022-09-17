Nebraska interim head coach says he’s going to be a ‘little more in your face’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nebraska football is trying to pick up the pieces after a loss to Georgia Southern in Week 2 and firing head coach Scott Frost Sunday.

Frost, who was the head man in Lincoln, Nebraska, since 2018, returned to his home state with hopes of reviving the storied program.

It didn’t happen, with the Cornhuskers failing to win more than five games in a season during Frost’s tenure, losing 10 consecutive one-score games and becoming an afterthought in the Big Ten.

Enter Mickey Joseph, a former Nebraska quarterback, who takes over for Frost on an interim basis after coaching the wide receivers.

On Thursday, Joseph made an appearance on the “Huskers Radio Network” and said he met with the four captains and quarterback Casey Thompson leading up to Nebraska’s game against No. 6 Oklahoma, letting them know things were going to be a little different with him in charge.

“All four of them I brought in, and I also brought Casey in, because he’s the quarterback,” Joseph said Thursday. “I have a good relationship with these kids. And they understood what I wanted to do, and they know it’s going to be a little different.

“I’m going to be a little more feistier. I’m going to be a little more in your face. And I demand you do things the right way.”

With the midseason firing of Frost, a possible division within the team is a concern, but Joseph said that won’t be happening under his watch.

“No, this is a high character team,” Joseph said when asked about a potential fracture within the team, according to 247 Sports. “These are good kids. These are good boys, so no.

“It’s not going to be any finger-pointing. Even when Frost was here, he didn’t allow that, so they’re not going to allow that. When there was a loss, he put it on the coaches and said we’ve got to coach them better. But no, that locker room will never be divided.”

Nebraska entered halftime against Oklahoma down 35-7.