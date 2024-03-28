NCAA president urges state lawmakers to ban prop betting: ‘Protect the integrity of the game’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

NCAA President Charlie Baker is doing his part to crack down on “sports betting issues,” urging state lawmakers Wednesday to ban prop betting on college athletics.

Amid a wave of gambling issues at both the collegiate and pro levels, Baker released a statement on social media urging states to ban prop betting, wagers placed on individual players’ statistical performances during games.

“Sports betting issues are on the rise across the country with prop bets continuing to threaten the integrity of competition and leading to student-athletes and professional athletes getting harassed,” Baker said.

“The NCAA has been working with states to deal with these threats, and many are responding by banning college prop bets.”

Several gambling scandals over the past year have likely contributed to the NCAA’s push to remove prop bets. In February, former Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon was assessed a 15-year ban for knowingly providing “insider information” to someone betting on a Crimson Tide baseball game in April 2023.

About two dozen Iowa and Iowa State athletes were criminally charged last year in a sports wagering case. Most pleaded guilty to underage gambling, while the case against four players was dismissed earlier this month.

The NFL also suspended a number of players last year for violating its gambling policy. And, this week, the NBA said it was looking into allegations that involve prop bets related to Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter’s performance in two games this year.

The NCAA is looking to mitigate any chances of sports betting influencing its games with Baker’s latest proposal.

“This week we will be contacting officials across the country in states that still allow these bets and ask them to join Ohio, Vermont, Maryland and many others and remove college prop bets from all betting markets,” Baker’s statement added.

“The NCAA is drawing the line on sports betting to protect student-athletes and to protect the integrity of the game. Issues across the country these last several days show there is more work to be done.”

