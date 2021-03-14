NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament 2021: West region matchups, schedule & more

Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament but they will have to wait until later this week to see who they play in the first round.

The undefeated Bulldogs will play the winner between Norfolk State and Appalachian State.

Iowa, Kansas and Virginia were the other top seeds in the bracket. USC is also awaiting a first-round opponent. They will play the winner between Wichita State and Drake.

Though Gonzaga is in the West region, all games will be played in Indiana as part of the NCAA’s coronavirus precautions. The first-round games are March 19 and 20. The West region games will begin on March 20. Individual game times have yet to be determined.

Here’s how the West Region shakes out.

FIRST ROUND – MARCH 19, 20

(1) Gonzaga vs. TBD

(8) Oklahoma vs. (9) Missouri

(5) Creighton vs. (12) UC Santa Barbara

(4) Virginia vs. (13) Ohio

(6) USC vs. TBD

(3) Kansas vs. (14) Eastern Washington

(7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU

(2) Iowa vs. (15) Grand Canyon

SECOND ROUND – MARCH 21, 22

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

SWEET 16 – MARCH 27, 28

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

ELITE 8 – MARCH 29, 30

TBD vs. TBD

The Elite 8 winner moves onto the Final Four and will play the winner of the East region, which is set to take place April 3.