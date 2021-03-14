NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament 2021: South region matchups, schedule & more

Baylor is the top seed in the South Region of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament after a solid season and hovering near the top of the AP Top 25 all year.

The Bears will take on Hartford in the first round of the tournament. The Hawks won the America East Conference over UMass Lowell.

Ohio State, Arkansas and Purdue round out the top four seeds in the South Region. Baylor and Michigan are the only top seeds in the tournament that didn’t win a conference title.

Though Baylor in the South region, all games will be played in Indiana as part of the NCAA’s coronavirus precautions. The first-round games are March 19 and 20. The South region games will begin on March 19. Individual game times have yet to be determined.

Here’s how the South Region shakes out.

**

FIRST ROUND – MARCH 19, 20

(1) Baylor vs. (16) Hartford

(8) North Carolina vs. (9) Wisconsin

(5) Villanova vs. (12) Winthrop

(4) Purdue vs. (13) North Texas

(6) Texas Tech vs. (11) Utah State

(3) Arkansas vs. (14) Colgate

(7) Florida vs. (10) Virginia Tech

(2) Ohio State vs. (15) Oral Roberts

SECOND ROUND – MARCH 21, 22

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

SWEET 16 – MARCH 27, 28

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

ELITE 8 – MARCH 29, 30

TBD vs. TBD

The Elite 8 winner moves onto the Final Four and will play the winner of the Midwest region, which is set to take place April 3.