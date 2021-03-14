NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament 2021: East region matchups, schedule & more

Michigan is the top seed in the East Region of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and like Gonzaga will have to wait later in the week to find out who they play.

Mount St. Mary’s and Texas Southern will face-off in the First Four round with the winner going to play the Wolverines. Michigan is one of two top seeds who didn’t win their conference tournament.

Alabama, Texas and Florida State are seeds Nos. 2-4 in the region. BYU will await the winner of Michigan State and UCLA in their First Four matchup.

Though Michigan in the East region, all games will be played in Indiana as part of the NCAA’s coronavirus precautions. The first-round games are March 19 and 20. The East region games will begin March 20. Individual game times have yet to be determined.

Here’s how the East Region shakes out.

FIRST ROUND – MARCH 19, 20

(1) Michigan vs. TBD

(8) LSU vs. (9) St. Bonaventure

(5) Colorado vs. (12) Georgetown

(4) Florida State vs. (13) UNC Greensboro

(6) BYU vs. TBD

(3) Texas vs. (14) Abilene Christian

(7) UConn vs. (10) Maryland

(2) Alabama vs. (15) Iona

SECOND ROUND – MARCH 21, 22

SWEET 16 – MARCH 27, 28

ELITE 8 – MARCH 29, 30

The Elite 8 winner moves onto the Final Four and will play the winner of the West region, which is set to take place April 3.