NCAA launches probe one year after Florida football signee’s failed NIL deal: report

The Florida Gators are the latest football program to fall into the NCAA’s crosshairs.

The NCAA launched an investigation in June when officials sent University of Florida President Ben Sasse a formal inquiry notice, according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times. The details of the investigation were not specified in the document.

In October, the Tampa Bay Times said the outlet requested “any notices of inquiry regarding potential violations related to name, image and likeness or recruiting.”

The publication said its initial request was denied. However, this week the request was fulfilled.

University officials released a statement expressing the football program’s intentions to fully cooperate with the NCAA.

“We have been and will continue to cooperate with the NCAA,” University of Florida spokesperson Steve McClain said. “We hold ourselves to high standards of excellence and integrity on and off the field. Because we follow NCAA policies about maintaining confidentiality, we are unable to offer additional comments.”

The advent of NIL has considerably altered the college football recruiting landscape. The Florida football program made headlines last year when a lucrative NIL involving highly touted quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada and the third-party Gator Collective came to the forefront.

Rashada initially committed to the Gators, but he was later released from his letter of intent and went to play at Arizona State. Rashada started a pair of games during his freshman season.

Last year, Florida football coach Billy Napier was asked whether he expected to hear from officials about Rashada’s situation.

“We don’t,” Napier said in February 2022.

In 2020, the NCAA handed down sanctions from a separate case. The program was placed on probation for one year for recruiting violations. Dan Mullen was the Gators’ head coach at the time the punishment was issued.

Elsewhere, Florida State was recently hit with sanctions after offensive coordinator Alex Atkins took a transfer prospect to a meeting. An unknown booster who was a member of a NIL collective is believed to have been at the meeting in question.

According to the negotiated resolution between the NCAA and Florida State, the football player was offered a large sum of money, which was presented as a recruiting inducement.

Fox News Digital contacted the University of Florida’s Athletic Department but did not immediately receive a response.

